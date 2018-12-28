Narendra Modi Cabinet approves death penalty under POCSO Act: The Narendra Modi Cabinet on Friday, December 28, laid down amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by approving death penalty for aggravated sexual offences against children below the age of 18 years. The announcement was made by Union Law Minister and BJP stalwart Shankar Prasad. The decisive decision comes in the wake of innumerable crimes against children, which later triggered resistance in the country.
One of the incidents which sparked an outcry among Indian citizenry was the horrific gangrape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region. Following which many organisations lead protests including citizens demonstrations all over the country demanding justice for the victim and stringent punitive measures against the accused, including a BJP minister.
Besides this, other amendments in the Act include safeguarding children from assault during natural calamities and disasters and in cases where children are provided sedatives or chemical substance so that they hit sexual maturity ahead of their actual age. The alterations were shared by Prasad over a presser.
Meanwhile, despite stringent measures, there have been innumerable cases of crime against children in 2018, including Muzaffarnagar shelter home horror and Deoria, Uttar Pradesh shelter home case.
