The government on Wednesday approved the merger of three banks — Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda — after a cabinet decision. It is the first ever 3-way merger in the Indian Banking system. Earlier in December, around 10 lakh employees of these banks had gone on strike after the government move towards their amalgamation. The strike took place on December 26 when the employees of these banks protested saying that it will affect the banking transactions like the clearing of the cheques, employees, and other financial services if the banks are merged.

The employees of these 3-state-run banks had protested against the government’s move to merge the banks saying that it would be a dangerous move for the employees as well as the customers of these state-run banks. The government has first initiated about moving to merge Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda in September 2018.

Following this move, the merger will emerge as the country’s second largest public sector banks. According to reports, the transactions, business of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will be transferred to Bank of Baroda. As part of this merger, titles, claims, approvals, privileges, properties, assets, liabilities, rights, licenses and other business of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will be transferred to Bank of Baroda.