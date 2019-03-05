Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Union Cabinet has issued an ordinance to restore the quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. BJP led Centre Govt has finalised his stand for issuing an ordinance and overturned the January 22 order of the Supreme Court.

The Cabinet on Tuesday has issued an ordinance for restoring the earlier system of quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The Cabinet is also approving an allocation of about Rs 4,000 crore to fund implementation of the 10% quota for economically weaker classes in higher education institutes. This order has overturned the recent Supreme Court order that upheld an Allahabad High Court order of 2017 and made each university department the unit for calculating reserved category posts.

The decision is said to be as crucial as the country is heading towards Lok Sabha election 2019 which are going to be held in the coming months.

In 2017, The Allahabad High Court struck down a University Grants Commission circular and ordered that the UGC should follow the department-wise quota formula not clubbed institution-wise system.

Implementing the court’s order, the UGC last year announced the number of reserved faculty posts across universities and colleges would be fixed as per the HC order in department-wise and not based on the aggregate vacant posts in the institution. After the announcement, unrest among SC/ST and OBC rose.

After the HC order, the Centre government rushed to the Supreme Court with a special leave petition or SLP against the high court order. Last month, the apex court rejected the government’s plea and upheld the high court order.

The Centre govt then started working on taking the legislative route to overturn the high court order. For which, the government asked the HRD ministry to draft a bill. By December, the ministry has readied the draft of the Reservation in Direct Recruitment in Central Educational Institutions Bill

Even the government had passed the law in Parliament to uphold the decision of apex court regarding the matter.

