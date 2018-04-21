The cabinet on Saturday approved the ordinance to amend the POCSO Act to award the death penalty to child rapists. The Centre has also cleared criminal law amendment ordinance, and the POCSO Act is part of this amendment. This development has come after Centre earlier on Friday has conveyed it to the Supreme Court that it was working to amend the to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to make death penalty for child rapists.

In order to bring out a new provision to sentence convicts in such cases, Criminal law amendment ordinance seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The death penalty will be awarded in the 3-month short trial. According to Hindustan Times, a senior official in the ministry of Women and Child Development said, “Since the Parliament is not in session and considering the urgency of the situation, we have decided to bring an ordinance to implement the changes in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who is on a hunger strike for the past 9 days demanding death penalty for the rapists, has welcomed the union cabinet. Swati Maliwal said that she won’t break her fast until an ordinance is passed. In the last couple of weeks, incidents like rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, and another case where an 11-year-old girl was raped in Gujarat’s Surat, have once again exposed the need to make the law more stringent. Activists and Opposition party workers have been trying to create pressure on the government to come out with constructive measures to stop these crimes.

Speaking about government’s new move to amend the existing laws, 2012 Delhi rape victim Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi while speaking to NewsX on Saturday said that only amendments are not enough, rapists shouldn’t get bail. Even till now, the Nirbhaya case is stuck in the court.

