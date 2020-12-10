Calling it a "historic move", Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said that PM-WANI scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the country.

Calling it a “historic move” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that PM-WANI (Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) scheme that has been cleared by the Cabinet will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve WiFi availability across the country. The Prime Minister tweeted that there will be no license fee for providing broadband Internet through these public Wi-Fi networks.

As per an official statement, availability and use of broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, and ease of doing business. It also aims to empower entrepreneurs and boost the GDP (gross domestic product) of the country.

The proliferation of broadband services through public Wi-Fi is a step towards digital India and consequential benefit.