Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, murmurs around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet expansion continue to grow as several leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) including Jyotiraditya Scindia have arrived in Delhi.

The speculations of Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle are rife, in fact, some reports suggest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader BL Santhos held a meeting with the PM on Saturday and Sunday at his residence.

If sources are to be believed, the number of ministers in Prime Minister’s cabinet can go up to 79 from 60. As of now, besides PM Modi, there are 29 ministers of state, 9 MoS with independent charge and 21 cabinet ministers.

The leaders that are likely to be included in PM’s new cabinet include Sarbanana Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Paras, Sushil Modi, Narayan Rane, RCP Singh, Santosh Kushwaha, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Zafar Islam, Dilip Ghosh and Locket Chaterjee.

As per some sources, RCP Singa and Lallan Singh from JDU quota also reached Delhi today morning. JDU wanted it’s MPs to be inducted as Union Ministers but the BJP said that it will be a cabinet post and the other will be for a Minister of state.

A meeting that was being looked at as crucial was also cancelled today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to chair this key meet with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP, including, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman and BJP’s national secretary BL Santhosh.