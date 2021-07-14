The Centre had re-constitued several key cabinet committees such as the Cabinet Committees on Political Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Investment and growth & Employment and Skill development earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his first in-person cabinet meeting in over a year. HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting. The last time that the cabinet met in-person was in April 2020, the initial days of Covid-19 pandemic in India. After the morning meeting, he will be chairing another meeting with the Council of ministers at 4 pm today via video conferencing. The new council of ministers had met on July 8.

One of the reasons behind the increase in the frequency of cabinet meetings, is estimated to be the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. Earlier this week, the Centre had reconstitued several key cabinet committees such as the Cabinet Committees on Political Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Investment and growth & Employment and Skill development.

Decoding the various entrants in the cabinet committee, Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal have been included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Singh Thakur in the Cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs, Narayan Rane, Jyotiaditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishna in the Cabinet committee on Investment and growth, Dharmendra Pradhan, Vaishna Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri in the cabinet committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Delhi: The new union cabinet meets at 7 LKM, Prime Minister's official residence. pic.twitter.com/xHAAr5AH2B — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari, Ramchandra Prasad Singh and G Kishan Reddy have been made special invitees of Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.