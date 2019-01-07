Cabinet passes 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Class: A Constitution Amendment is expected soon for 10 per cent quota for the Economically Backward Class who are earning less than Rs 8 lakh per annum. In this regard, a Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

Parliament passes 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Class: The Union Cabinet on Monday passed 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Class to facilitate reservation in government jobs and education. A Constitution Amendment is expected soon for 10 per cent quota for the Economically Backward Class (EBC) upper caste poor who are earning less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

In this regard, a Bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. Billed as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s No. 1 poll move, the EBC quota has been announced keeping in view the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

It is said that fearing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government passed the EBC quota Bill woo voters while the Mahagathbandhan politics gathers steam and the NDA allies are quitting the ruling BJP camp one by one.

While NDA allies Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) chief Upendra Kushwaha, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi decided to join the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Apna Dal led by Krishna Patel and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have openly expressed their resentment against the BJP’s Big Brother’ attitude.

Questioning the BJP move, the Congress on Monday said why the ruling party didn’t implement in the past four years.

Apart from that, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, has also been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The following Bills will be discussed in Rajya Sabha today:

– The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill

– The Dentists (Amendment) Bill

– The National Medical Commission Bill

Amid Opposition uproar, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon while the Rajya Sabha will resume at 2 pm today.

