Modi government 2.0 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in for the second term after a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Along with him, a total of 57 ministers took oath as union ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of over 8,000 guests. A day after the magnificent ceremony, the focus has now been shifted to who will take the charge of which ministry in teh second term of PM Modi-led BJP government. The Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre will announce the final list of portfolio allocation to the Cabinet ministers and others soon.

Meanwhile, Maneka Gandhi, Suresh Prabhu, JP Nadda, Radha Mohan Singh have not been included in the Modi government 2.0. Reports said eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, who had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be the pro-term Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. Apart from that, the decision on who will become the new BJP president has been making headlines. Reportedly, Amit Shah, a new member of the Modi Cabinet, would hold a key portfolio in the government.

The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 5 pm later in the day. It is said that the first 100 days of the NDA-II government will be the yardstick of Modi’s Mission 2020.

— On Thursday, PM Modi took oath for the second term and along with him Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Smriti Irani were among the 57 leaders who were sworn in as union cabinet ministers who are going to be a part of Modi govt 2.0.

Here’s the list of names in new Cabinet:

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Rajnath Singh

Nitin Gadkari

Sadananda Gowda

Nirmala Sitharaman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

S Jaishankar

Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal

Thawar Chand Gahlot

Arjun Munda

Smriti Irani

Harsh Vardhan

Prakash Javdekar

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Pralhad Joshi

Mahendra Nath Pandey

Arvind Sawant

Giriraj Singh

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Santosh Gangwar Rao

Indrajit Singh

Shreepad Nayak

Jitendra Singh

Kiren Rijiju

Prahlad Singh Pate

RK Singh

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

Faggan Singh Kulaste

Ashwini Chaubey

Gen (retd) VK Singh

Kishan Pal Gujjar

Danve Raosaheb Dadarao

G. Kishan Reddy

Parshottam Rupala

Ramdas Athawale

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Babul Supriyo

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao

Anurag Singh Thakur

Angadi Suresh Channabasappa

Nityanand Rai

V Muraleedharan

Renuka Singh Saruta

Som Parkash

Rameswar Teli

Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Kailash Choudhary

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Rattan Lal Kataria

