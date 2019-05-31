Modi government 2.0 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in for the second term after a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Along with him, a total of 57 ministers took oath as union ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of over 8,000 guests. A day after the magnificent ceremony, the focus has now been shifted to who will take the charge of which ministry in teh second term of PM Modi-led BJP government. The Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre will announce the final list of portfolio allocation to the Cabinet ministers and others soon.
Meanwhile, Maneka Gandhi, Suresh Prabhu, JP Nadda, Radha Mohan Singh have not been included in the Modi government 2.0. Reports said eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, who had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be the pro-term Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha. Apart from that, the decision on who will become the new BJP president has been making headlines. Reportedly, Amit Shah, a new member of the Modi Cabinet, would hold a key portfolio in the government.
The first meeting of the new Cabinet is scheduled to take place at 5 pm later in the day. It is said that the first 100 days of the NDA-II government will be the yardstick of Modi’s Mission 2020.
Modi government 2.0 LIVE updates:
— On Thursday, PM Modi took oath for the second term and along with him Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Smriti Irani were among the 57 leaders who were sworn in as union cabinet ministers who are going to be a part of Modi govt 2.0.
Here’s the list of names in new Cabinet:
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah
Rajnath Singh
Nitin Gadkari
Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ram Vilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal
Thawar Chand Gahlot
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javdekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Gangwar Rao
Indrajit Singh
Shreepad Nayak
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahlad Singh Pate
RK Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Chaubey
Gen (retd) VK Singh
Kishan Pal Gujjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G. Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Parkash
Rameswar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Rattan Lal Kataria