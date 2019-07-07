Reports suggest that Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha will be meeting eight other secretaries on Monday to discuss the future course of action of $5 trillion economy. In the last fiscal year due to slowing growth and investment as well as demand and consumption, the economy hit the rough patch of a five-year low growth of 6.8 per cent.

Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha has called for a meeting on Monday to discuss the future course of action for $5 trillion economies that the government aims to achieve by 2025. The meeting will focus on the vision, police intervention, investment and departmental responsibilities towards $5 trillion economy aim.

Along with Sinha, the meeting will also have eight other secretaries who will be part of several groups such as social, health, finance and economic that will deliberate over the roadmap to achieve the target along with allotment of departments.

The finance group will comprise the Finance, Revenue, Expenditure, DFS, MCA, DIPAM and DPE secretaries. The groups will holistically look into the sectors that can contribute to year plan as well as in the mid-term till 2022, said sources.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech had said the country moved from $1.85 trillion in 2014 to $2.7 trillion mark and that it can very well reach the $5 trillion as well.

The 2019 budget said the road to a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 would need investment in infrastructure, digital economy and initiatives to be proposed for kick-starting the virtuous cycle of investments.

The Economic survey has pegged a GDP growth rate of 7 per cent for FY 20 which is up by 6.8 per cent from the previous fiscal. And to attain the $5 trillion economy, the survey has laid a roadmap with an emphasis on India’s growth rate at 8 per cent.

In the last fiscal, due to slowing growth and investment as well as demand and consumption, the economy hit a rough patch of a five-year-low growth of 6.8 per cent.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App