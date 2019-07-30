Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha goes missing: VG Siddhartha, the owner of Cafe Coffee Day and the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru on Monday evening. Siddhartha got off his car near the river bridge got off his car but did not return. A search operation is underway to trace the prominent Karnataka-based businessman.

Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha goes missing: Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru in Karnataka on Monday evening. A search operation has been launched to trace Siddhartha who is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna. Helicopters and Coast Guard have been pressed for the search operation.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said that the boat service and help of local fishermen is being taken to conduct searches in the river. He said that he visited the residence of Krishna last night and collected some information after speaking to Siddhartha’s wife and other relatives. Reports suggest that the police is suspecting Karnataka-based businessman may have committed suicide.

Siddhartha had left from Bengaluru on Monday. On the way, he asked his driver to visit Mangaluru. In the meanwhile, he got off his car near the Netravati River bridge but did not return. The driver then informed his family, reports said, adding that Siddhartha was speaking to someone when he got off the car.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner,Sandeep Patil on #VGSiddhartha missing case:Y'day,he left from B'luru saying he is going to Sakleshpur.But on the way,he told his driver to go to Mangaluru.On reaching Netravati river bridge,he got down from the car,asked his driver to go ahead&stop pic.twitter.com/3TYcqMTFYU — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

After the news of Siddhartha came, people including the politicians thronged the residence of Krishna. Newly-elected BJP Chief Minister CM BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader DK Shivakumar also visited the residence of Krishana.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha comes from a family which has a coffee-growing background. He established Cafe Coffee Day in the 1990s and with the passage of time, it became an international brand.

