Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha death: Cafe Coffee Day on Wednesday appointed SV Ranganath as its interim CEO after the death of its founder-chairman VG Siddhartha. The decision was taken in a board meeting that took place on Wednesday. The board also appointed Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as its legal counsel while Nitin Bagmane has been named the interim Chief Operating Officer of the company. Meanwhile, the shares of the enterprise plunged 20 per cent on Wednesday after the death of its founder.

The entrepreneur went missing on Monday evening and his dead body was spotted floating in Netravati river by a fisherman today, July 31, 2019. He had been missing for the last 36-hours and was last seen by his driver, who dropped him at a bridge near Mangaluru in Karnataka.

