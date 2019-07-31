Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha funeral: The mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha reached Chikkamagaluru by 2.30 p.m. from Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore after doctors conducted the autopsy. Siddhartha will be cremated at 6.30 pm today.

Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha funeral: The body of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha, which was found on the banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru at 4.30 am today (Wednesday, July 31, 2019) will be cremated at 6.30 pm today, reports said. A couple of fishermen, who were preparing their country boat for the day’s fishing trip, spotted Siddhartha’s body at Hoige Bazaar. Siddhartha was missing since Monday.

Earlier, family members of Siddhartha said they would perform his last rites at the family estate of Chetanahalli, in Mudigere taluk. Reports also said that the funeral ceremony of the entrepreneur would take place in Belur Taluk. BJP leader and former Union Minister SM Krishna’s residence at Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru saw an endless stream of visitors after people came to know about his son-in-law Siddhartha’s death. SM Krishna has already left his residence in Bengaluru to attend the last rites of his son-in-law.

-The mortal remains of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder, owner VG Siddhartha have reached his ancestral home in Mudigere. Reports say funeral will take place at around 6: 30 pm after the people of the area will pay homage to the great entrepreneur.

– After the autopsy was conducted, Siddhartha’s mortal remains reached Chikkamagaluru by 2.30 p.m. from Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore.

– Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Chikkamagaluru for the last rites ceremony of VG Siddharatha. Paying his tributes, Yediyurappa said Siddharatha was a simple man who pioneered in popularising Indian coffee in the world. He also said that he couldn’t imagine why a person, who would have been under the guidance of SM Krishna, decided to end his life.

– The former chief minister of Karnataka Kumaraswamy, Congress leaders D K Shivakumar, KJ George and NA Haris also paid homage to Siddhartha. Reports said Kumaraswamy broke down seeing the mortal remains of his son-in-law.

– Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and Veerappa Moily paid their tributes.

– Several BJP leaders including Ashoka and CT Ravi were also present during the funeral ceremony.

– Thousands of CCD employees, relatives and family friends reached at the funeral venue after the CCD owner’s body was brought from Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore.

