The Tamil Nadu government has been criticised by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report on 2015 flood, saying that the disaster was man-made. In its audit report, the CAG has said that state government was responsible for the scale of the disaster. The government tabled the detailed report, titled Flood management and response in Chennai and its suburban areas, based on the 2015 disaster, in the state Assembly on Monday. The government took more than two years is present the report in the Assembly since the audit agency had submitted the report to the government in March 2016.

During the last year’s budget session of the Assembly, the opposition parties had slammed the government and said that government is taking too much time in presenting the report and asked the government to present the report in the Assembly.

In its report, the CAG has claimed that the Adyar river was burdened by the indiscriminate discharge of water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, causing flooding in the city and its suburbs.

As per the CAG report, the Chennai Metropolitical Development Authority failed to check large scale construction along waterways and the illegal conversion of agricultural land and water bodies.

The floods in December 2015 claimed 289 lives and submerged 23.25 lakh homes, disrupting normal life in Tamil Nadu’s capital since power and telecommunications services were badly affected. The floods had also caused extensive damage to public and private property.

