Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday warned of those involved in the corruption cases after considering the irregularities indicated by a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the financial administration of the national capital. The CAG report has prompted Delhi government to recommend 50 cases of irregularities for a probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

After taking into account the irregularities indicated by a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the financial administration of the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to warn of those involved in the corruption cases. “Exemplary action will be taken against the guilty in each case of corruption or irregularity pointed by CAG. No one will be spared,” tweeted Arvind Kejriwal. The CAG report has prompted Delhi government to recommend 50 cases of irregularities for a probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“At least 50 cases from the CAG report have been identified to be sent to CBI for inquiry. The report is being studied and the number of cases to be sent to CBI may increase. The chief minister himself is looking into the report,” a report in a leading news agency quoted sources. On Tuesday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly highlighted some of the important findings of the CAG. The findings included untracked funds amounting to Rs 7,270 crore and instances where ration shop owners cornered subsidised grains meant for the poor. He further stated that those responsible for the shortcomings will be punished.

The CAG report has also underlined cases of administrative inaction that resulted in delayed projects and inefficient operations. The report said that the government failed to collect 3,105 utilisation certificates for Rs 7,269.69 crore released in grants till March 31 last year. It further added that the 64% of the total amount was left outstanding for two years to 10 years. Apart from the CAG report, Arvind Kejriwal said his government was trying to control the “ration mafia” and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for stalling a scheme to start doorstep delivery of subsidised food grain.

