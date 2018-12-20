The Calcutta High Court on Thursday permitted BJP to proceed with rath yatra in West Bengal. The saffron party has named it as Save Democracy Rath Yatra, which will be headed by BJP chief Amit Shah. Earlier, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had denied the permission saying that such events may lead to communal violence.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the West Bengal BJP to proceed with its Save Democracy Rath Yatra in the state. A few days ago, the state’s Mamata Banerjee government had refused the permission from the state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh saying that thousands of workers participating in the rath yatra at a time may create a tensed situation and traffic congestion in the areas where the yatra has been proposed.

The news agency ANI reported, “Calcutta High Court gives permission for the 3 yatras of BJP in West Bengal, directs that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.” The court statement reads that the petitioner will have to inform the police, superintendent of the district where is proposed, at least 12 hours before entering the concerned district. The police commissioner will ensure that the yatra should be conducted in a peaceful manner.”

BJP stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s verdict saying that the saffron party had full faith in the judiciary and they have received the justice. This decision is a slap on the face of tyranny. “We welcome this decision and we had trust on the judiciary that we’ll get justice. This decision is a slap on the face of tyranny. We haven’t decided anything but I can assure that PM&party chief will join the yatra,” Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Before approaching the Culcatta High Court, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh had said, “The ruling TMC is not allowing any opposition party to function in the state. There is no democracy in the state.”

