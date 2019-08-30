Calcutta University has declared the result of BA/ B.Sc Semester II on Friday, August 30, 2019. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University has announced the result of BA/ B.Sc Semester II on Friday, August 30, 2019. Candidates who have participated in the examination can now check their result on the official website of the Calcutta University, caluniv.ac.in, wbresults.nic.in. The result for Honors/ General/ Major has been released by the University of Calcutta.

The second-semester examination for BSc and BA courses has been conducted in the month of June and July. The result was declared at 3.30 pm on Friday on the website. Calcutta University had announced the results of the Part III examination result for undergraduate courses on August 14.

Students of Calcutta University are waiting for the result eagerly. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following steps given below:

Steps to check Calcutta University result 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to check the official website fo University of Calcutta, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the BA / B.SC Semester II result link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter roll number, registration number, date of birth

Step 5: After submission, the result will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will have to download result and keep a print out for future reference.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App