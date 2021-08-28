With Afghanistan captured, terrorist groups including ISIS acquired new recruiting grounds where they will receive full support from the government in a situation similar to that of Pakistan.

Indian intelligence agencies suspect that the Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the terrorist wing behind the Kabul Airport Blast on August 26 is also planning terror attacks in India as part of their larger campaign to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

The situation is greatly detrimental for Asia and the whole world as an openly terrorist nation now exists where terrorists can be hired wholesale. Jihadist cults and organisations from around the globe have already been meeting the Taliban to discuss cooperation.

Masood Azhar, the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terrorist group operating out of Pakistan visited Kandahar where he met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, chief of the Taliban’s political wing. It is believed that Masood Azhar, who congratulated the Taliban when they captured Kabul on August 15, requested the Taliban’s help with the Insurgency in Kashmir and support for Jaish-e-Mohammed.