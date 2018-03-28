A day after Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie alleged that the Congress party was one of its clients while presenting its testimony in the UK Parliament, on Wednesday tweeted a document saying that he was providing the details of some of SCL's past projects in India. The document shared by Wylie mentions political party Janata Dal-United (United). SCL India was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 State Elections for the JDU, the document shared by whistleblower Wylie mentions.

A day after Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie alleged that the Congress party was one of its clients while presenting its testimony in the UK Parliament, on Wednesday tweeted a document saying that he was providing the details of some of SCL’s past projects in India. The whistleblower said that he was sharing information in response to “request from Indian journalists.” Taking it to his Twitter profile, whistleblower Wylie shared a document saying, “I’ve been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL’s past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question – yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like.” The document shared by Wylie mentions political party Janata Dal-United (United).

In the document, it was mentioned that SCL India was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 State Elections for the Janata Dal (United). SCL undertook a behavioural research programme targeting over 75% of households to assist the client in not only identifying the correct battlegrounds but also the right audiences, messages and most importantly the right castes to target with their campaigns.

I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL's past projects in India. To the most frequently asked question – yes SCL/CA works in India and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like. pic.twitter.com/v8tOmcmy3z — Christopher Wylie (@chrisinsilico) March 28, 2018

Further speaking on the ongoing data breach scandal, Wylie said SCL Group, which is the parent organisation of Cambridge Analytica, has regional offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Patna and Pune and headquarters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

