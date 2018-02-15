Senior Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has hit out AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asking him to count how many Muslims are in terrorist organisation attacking the army. Subramanian Swamy's comment on Owaisi has come after the AIMIM president in one of his remarks in the recent days has said had justified patriotism of Indian Muslims in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when Kashmiri Muslims had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Hitting out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who has been very vocal about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government policies and the regime handling issues in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has asked the AIMIM president that can he count how many Muslims are in terrorist organisation attacking the army. “Owaisi can count Muslims army men killed. But can he also count how many Muslims are in terrorist organisation attacking the army?” Subramanian Swamy asked. This is not the first time when two leaders were at logger’s heads over political issues in the country.

Subramanian Swamy’s attack on Asaduddin Owaisi has come after the AIMIM chief while justifying the patriotism of Indian Muslims had said that those who call Indian Muslims Pakistanis should learn from the terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir in which four Kashmiri Muslims who were in the army gave their life for the nation. According to a leading daily, Owaisi had said, “Those who call Indian Muslims Pakistani should learn something from this. We (Muslims) are sacrificing our lives (for the country).”

Owaisi can count Muslims army men killed. But can he also count how many Muslims are in terrorists organisation attacking the army? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 15, 2018

However, slamming the AIMIM chief, Subramanian Swamy said that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi should also see the fact that how many people of the religion were opposing the army in the nation. Just a few days back, Owaisi while speaking in the Parliament during the Budget Session had asked the government to frame a law of giving punishment to those who call Indian Muslims as Pakistanis. A huge row had erupted after Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark and he was severely criticised for that. Owaisi justifying patriotism of Indian Muslims had come after recent terror attacks on army camps in Jammu and Kashmir where Kashmiri Muslims who were in the Indian Army sacrificed their lives for the nation.