Can Kushbu Sundar Outshine Priyanka Vadra In Wayanad’s Bye-Election Showdown?

In a surprising turn of events, popular actress Kushbu Sundar is set to contest against Priyanka Vadra in the upcoming bye-election in Wayanad. Sources within the Tamil Nadu BJP have revealed that top party leaders in Delhi have shown interest in Kushbu’s potential candidacy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly discussing the prospects of her fielding in Wayanad during a recent meeting.

Kushbu: A Star in Politics and Cinema

Kushbu is not only a leading figure in Kollywood but has also made her mark in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Bollywood films. Known for her vibrant personality and strong presence, she has transitioned from a successful acting career to the political arena. Her foray into politics began with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), where she garnered support and recognition. However, internal conflicts within the party, particularly among supporters of party leader M.K. Stalin, led her to leave DMK.

In a shift of allegiance, Kushbu joined the Indian National Congress and quickly became a national spokesperson. She was a vocal supporter of Rahul Gandhi, defending him against criticism from political rivals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite her efforts, Kushbu eventually left Congress, citing a lack of respect and opportunities within the party.

In 2021, Kushbu joined the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, where she contested from the Thousand Lights assembly constituency but faced defeat. Despite the setback, she was recently appointed as a member of the National Women’s Commission, although she has since resigned from that position.

A Strategic Move by BJP in Wayanad

Kushbu’s potential candidacy in Wayanad represents a strategic move by the BJP to field celebrity women in key constituencies, aiming to attract a broader voter base. A BJP leader from Tamil Nadu emphasized the importance of Kushbu’s involvement, stating that her star power could bring a fresh perspective to the campaign.

The Wayanad bye-election is expected to be a significant political battle, especially with Priyanka Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, as the opposing candidate. Kushbu’s background in both film and politics may offer her a unique advantage, attracting voters who appreciate her dual identity as a celebrity and a public figure.

The Impact of Kushbu’s Candidacy

If Kushbu is indeed fielded by the BJP, her presence in the election could inject excitement and dynamism into the campaign. Known for her ability to connect with the public, Kushbu may effectively engage voters and articulate the BJP’s vision for the constituency.

As the political landscape evolves, all eyes will be on Wayanad as the bye-election approaches. With Kushbu’s potential candidacy against Priyanka Vadra, the contest promises to be an intriguing and closely watched event, one that may shape the future of both parties in the region.

ALSO READ: Parliament Is Built In Waqf Land’: Chief Badruddin Ajmal