Monday, October 14, 2024
we-woman

Can Petting Cows Really Cure Cancer & Lower Blood Pressure? BJP Minister’s Claims Spark Outrage

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Sanjay Singh Gangwar has stirred controversy with his recent remarks suggesting unconventional remedies for serious health conditions, including cancer.

Can Petting Cows Really Cure Cancer & Lower Blood Pressure? BJP Minister’s Claims Spark Outrage

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Sanjay Singh Gangwar has stirred controversy with his recent remarks suggesting unconventional remedies for serious health conditions, including cancer. During the inauguration of the Kanha Gaushala, a cow shelter built at a cost of ₹55 lakh in Nougawa Pakadiya, Gangwar made claims that have drawn significant attention and skepticism.

Cows as Healing Companions?

In his address, Gangwar stated, “If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days,” according to PTI. He further elaborated on his controversial approach to cancer treatment, claiming, “If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured.”

His remarks also included assertions about the benefits of cow dung, suggesting that burning cow dung cakes could alleviate mosquito problems, stating, “Everything that a cow produces is useful in some way.”

Social Media Backlash

Gangwar’s statements have ignited a wave of reactions on social media. Users expressed their disbelief and humor at his claims. One user quipped, “This is a big discovery,” while another commented, “All of them wake up after eating cow dung.” Others were more critical, saying, “Wow, a very knowledgeable Mahatma has come. Where are all the doctors? You all are here and learn the treatment of serious diseases.”

In addition to his health claims, Gangwar called upon the Muslim community to engage with the cowshed during Eid, suggesting that the vermicelli made on Eid should be prepared using cow’s milk.

Political Background of Sanjay Gangwar

Sanjay Singh Gangwar’s political journey has been marked by his outspoken nature and a penchant for making headlines. He initially contested the 2012 assembly election on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but faced defeat. In 2017, he switched allegiance to the BJP and won the Pilibhit seat. He successfully retained his position in the 2022 elections, subsequently being appointed as a minister.

Gangwar has previously been vocal about his critiques of former BJP MP Varun Gandhi, adding to his reputation as a figure who is unafraid to express controversial opinions.

As discussions about alternative medicine and public health continue, Sanjay Gangwar’s remarks underscore the diverse opinions surrounding traditional practices and modern medicine. His comments have sparked significant debate, reflecting the complex intersection of politics, culture, and health in contemporary India. As the online discourse unfolds, many are left questioning the credibility of such claims and the implications for public perception of health care practices.

Filed under

Blood Pressure cancer Cure Cancer Sanjay Singh Gangwar
