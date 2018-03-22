A senior Kerala CPM leader has said that they will vote for Congress party in 2019 General elections in order to keep PM Narendra Modi-led BJP out of the power. CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said this while speaking at a public gathering in Kasargode. Agenda is to fight BJP's communalism by the left and democratic forces, in absence of which identify non-Congress secular regional forces, said another CPM leader.

In the run to the next year’s Lok Sabha elections and to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a senior Kerala CPM leader has said that they will vote for Congress party in 2019 General elections in order to keep PM Narendra Modi-led BJP out of the power. CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said this while speaking at a public gathering in Kasargode. Further speaking about their proposed strategy for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections, senior CPM leader Kodiyeri said that the left will contest in 100-150 seats.

According to NDTV, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, “In the remaining seats, we will identify the candidate who can defeat BJP. The Left Front and the CPM will vote for such candidates. It could be SP, BSP, regional parties or even if it is the Congress, we will vote for Congress to defeat BJP.” Further speaking on the possibility of supporting the Congress candidate in the next Lok Sabha elections, another CPM leader MA Baby said that their agenda is to fight BJP’s communalism by the left and democratic forces, in absence of which identify non-Congress secular regional forces. However, if any constituency there will be a possibility that a Congress candidate can win or defeat BJP or its allies, then CPM will not hesitate to vote for Congress.

Ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced defeat in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh by-polls — Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies — after Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) came together against the BJP, the confidence of the regional parties across the nation has suddenly gone up and talks about making a third front ahead of 2019 General Elections is being witnessed one day or the other.

