Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh, who is well-known for his pro-Khalistan stance, has made a lopsided comment over the recent clashes that took place on the occasion of Ram Navami in several states in India. Though people from both Hindu and Muslim communities suffered casualties, Singh went on to portray the violence as an attack on Muslims alone.

Singh said in a tweet, “I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi govt must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment. Human rights must be protected. Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere.”

Violence gripped several cities in the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami when allegedly ‘Shobhayatras’ were attacked by communal mobs.