Ahead of the 31st anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley, Canadian MP Bob Saroya condemned the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri pandits in January 1990 by cross border Islamic militants. Bob supported the Indian government’s plan to resettle the pandits back in their home.

Displaced Kashmiri pandits all over the world observe 19th January as ‘holocaust day’ marking the mass exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir valley. Every year, members of the community take out a march to mark the anniversary of the horrendous incident. But this year due to pandemic restrictions members of Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum and Hindu Forum Canada organized a LED truck advertising campaign.

Ahead of the 31st anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley, Canadian MP Bob Saroya condemned the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri pandits in January 1990 by cross border Islamic militants. Bob supported the Indian government’s plan to resettle the pandits back in their home.

Offering his condolences to the victims of the horrific incident Bob released a statement that said, “I would like to express my condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed, raped and injured in this massacre. Talking about the attack on temples in Kashmir he added, “I condemn the desecration of thousands of years old Hindu places of worship in Kashmir. I commend the resilience and courage shown by the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community who survived this gruesome genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Also Read: Disagreement between China and Pakistan: Annual bilateral CPEC summit postponed

Also Read: Amid BJP-TMC’s electoral tussle, PM Modi in Bengal today to mark Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary

Another MP Warren Steinley from the province of Saskatchewan expressed his “deep sadness” while remembering the “attack on the Hindu population of Kashmir valley in January 1990 by cross border militants.” in a statement sent to Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum (ICKF). He applauded the resilience and courage shown by the members of the Kashmiri pandit community who survived the gruesome ethnic cleansing.

According to reports, earlier Kashmiri pandits had demanded a reversal of exile and had urged the Indian government to grant them territory for return, restitution, rehabilitation and political empowerment.