Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in india for his week-long vist.The main purpose of the visit is to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the country.Trudeau visited the Taj Mahal which is considered one of the seven wonders of the world. Justin was accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and his three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in India for his week-long visit on the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several places are lined up for PM Trudeau’s visit of which some are Jama Masjid in the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gujarat and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Before boarding for his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.” His visit is being seen as one that will strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries especially the areas of mutual interest — investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At the start of his India trip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Taj Mahal which is considered as one of the seven wonders of the world. During his trip to the city of Agra, PM Trudeau was accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire and his three children, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. The Taj Mahal was built in Agra by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, for his wife Mumtaz who died while giving birth to her fourteenth child. The monument was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983.

Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries. 🇨🇦🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and kids Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien, visits Agra's Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/4vUmxf1gx6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

The highlights of the Canadian PM’s visit to India with be cooperation in security and counter-terrorism, as well as an exchange of views on the world and regional issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with PM Trudeau on February 23 following which a number of accords are expected to be signed.