Taking a U-turn on his initial stance on Farm Protests, Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now “commended” India for holding talks with the farmers holding demonstrations against 3 farm laws passed by the Indian government. Last year, Justin Trudeau had raised concerns over the same Farm Protests, which India had called “unacceptable interference”.

Justin Trudeau has also promised security for Indian diplomatic missions and personnel in his country against alleged Khalistani and separatist elements in Canada. Previously in two instances, Trudeau had iterated his support to the farmers and their right to protest.

Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, External Affairs Ministry on Friday stated that PM Trudeau commended efforts of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy. Srivastava added that Trudeau also acknowledged the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian personnel and premises in Canada.

This week, Trudeau had dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a supply of Coronavirus Vaccines produced by the Serum Institute. Trudeau also said that India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity and PM Modi’s leadership would be key to the world overcoming the pandemic.

