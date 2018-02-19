Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Monday. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his family is on a state visit to India and have been witnessing the Indian Hospitality. Experiencing the Indian culture and tradition, Justin Trudeau along with his wife and children were witnessed traditional Indian attire. It was so cute and adorable to watch Trudeau’s children wearing traditional Indian attire while they visited Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Earlier in the day, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace experienced spinning the charkha during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace had visited one of the wonders of the world Taj Mahal and witnessed India’s ancient architectural beauty along with his family. And while Canadian PM Justin Trudeau along with his family visits Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar in Gujarat in traditional Indian attire, it’s a delight to watch them in these photos.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in India for his week-long visit on the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several places are lined up for PM Trudeau’s visit of which some are Jama Masjid in the national capital, Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Gujarat and the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Before boarding for his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, “Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries.” His visit is being seen as one that will strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries especially the areas of mutual interest — investment, energy, science and innovation, higher education, infrastructure development, skill development and space, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.