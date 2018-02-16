In a landmark judgement for elections transparency in India, Supreme Court has ordered candidates contesting elections to reveal their and family's source of income. Earlier, Earlier, the candidates were only required to reveal their income in Form 26. After the order, several parties welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. ADR reports say that asset of 4 current Lok Sabha MP's had increased by 12 times while 22 others declared 5 fold increase in their assets.

In a bid to increase transparency in Indian politics, Supreme Court on Friday passed an order that candidates contesting elections will now have to disclose their source of income along with their family members. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO Lok Prahari which sought a direction in this matter. Earlier, the candidates were only required to reveal their income in Form 26. A bench of Justice J Chekameswar and S Abdul Nazeer hearing the matter passed the order. After the order, several parties welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision. Opposition parties including Congress said its a good step towards bringing transparency in electoral politics. Congress leader Manish Tewari said, “Basically one has to duplicate his or her income tax return and submit it to the Election Commission. This is definitely a good step to further clean up the elections”.

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal took a defensive stand on the decision as its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has been jailed in cases related to Fodder Scam. In prima facie verification of election affidavits of lawmakers across the country by DG of Income Tax has found discrepancies in income disclosure made by 7 Lok Sabha MP’s and 98 MLA’s. General Secretary of the Lok Prahari, SN Shukla had pushed for candidates to reveal their source of income as the candidates while filing nomination papers do not declare their assets and those of family. So the Supreme Court should direct the Election Commission to include a column in the nomination form to list details of a candidates’ source of income.

An NGO that works for electoral reforms, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reports say that asset of 4 current Lok Sabha MP’s had increased by 12 times while 22 others declared 5 fold increase in their assets. ADR and National Election Watch 2013 report say that 75% of funding received by the Indian political parties over the previous decade came from anonymous donors. Around Rs, 5000 crores were received by these parties over the period, and across parties, the fraction coming from undisclosed sources.