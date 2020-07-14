Congress claimed decision sacking Pilot was based on indiscipline and rebellion against party cadre, while incumbent CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP on horse-trading, 'ensnaring' Pilot and co. in conspiracy to demolish his government.

Minutes after Pilot’s ejection from the Congress both Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former co-pilot, Sachin reacted to the Congress cracking down on rebels. The reactions on the lastest developments came as bout one of shadow boxing between current Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his ex- deputy Sachin Pilot seemed to have gone to the Cong’s old guard.

Ashok Gehlot blamed the BJP for allegedly indulging in horse-trading. Gehlot also said that the ‘BJP’s ill-intentions have been decimated’. Openly taking a jibe at his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said that Pilot had made up his mind to join the BJP eventually and that after a six month long tug-of-war and Pilote eventually made his intentions clear. And it was because of the same that the Congress decided to finally let him go from the party fold today, claimed Gehlot.

In his first statement after he was sacked, Sachin Pilot tweeted a cryptic tweet claiming that the ‘truth can be harassed but not defeated’. Sachin Pilot camp also reacted after the Pilot’s sacking claiming that the top leaders of the Congress including the Gandhis made no attempt to reach out to Pilot despite of him flagging the issues in the state for months.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Also read: Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM

Also read: Not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP Chief

Sharpening their attack on Sachin Pilot, the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that Pilot was ‘ensnared’ by the BJP, which was conspiring to bring down the government in Rajasthan. Randeep Surjewala claimed that the action against Sachin was justified as the party had given the ‘young leader’ many opportunities and his ‘entrapment’ by the BJP was simply ‘unacceptable’ to the Congress. The BJP meanwhile though denied the allegations of the Congress, with the state BJP chief claiming that Pilot’s rebellion was a testimony to the ‘lack of inter party democracy’ in the grand old party.

Also read:BJP trying to demolish Cong in Rajasthan, Sena attacks erstwhile ally

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App