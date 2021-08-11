Captain Amarinder Singh 'complained' to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu's criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain.

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the recent statements made by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

According to party sources, Captain Amarinder Singh ‘complained’ to Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu’s criticism of his government is not good for its smooth functioning and gives a bad impression in the public domain. Captain expressed his views to Sonia Gandhi in a meeting at her residence on Tuesday.

This was the first meeting held with the party’s top leader after the appointment of Sidhu. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi took note of it and asked Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, who was also present in the meeting, to look into it.

Newly appointed PCC President Sidhu on Monday took to Twitter and said, “In February 2018, Special task Force (STF) headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Harpreet Sidhu filed ‘status report’ in Punjab and Haryana High Court, investigating statements and evidence recorded by Enforcement Directorate (ED) that were submitted before Court in case of Bikramjit Singh Majithia and others involved in drug trafficking”

“In 2018, I held a press conference, asking the government to immediately act upon the information shared by STF with the Court, after investigating into incriminating evidence produced before Court by Enforcement Directorate (Sharing Court records with admissible statements),” tweeted Sidhu while attaching the documents.

Sidhu further voiced his opinion in the matter and said that “Court had asked Punjab government to proceed as per law on the STF Report. On 23 May, 2018, the government filed before Court ‘Opinion-cum-Status Report’ that still awaits the light of day in a sealed envelope. After 2.5 years of delay, how much more the people of Punjab should wait?”

“What investigation had Punjab Police done? What action had the Punjab government taken? Must be brought into the public domain. Since the submission of reports, what further action did the state take in 2.5 years? Government must make itself accountable to the Public with complete transparency!!,” Sidhu said while pressing on the matter in the tweet.

The Punjab Congress president, in his Twitter post also alleged that no substantial order has been passed by Court in 2.5 years on this matter that impacts the lives of Punjab’s Youth. “Government must move plea for preponement of opening of sealed reports to the earliest taking case against Majithia to a logical conclusion, punishing the guilty,” he said.

Punishing the culprits behind the drug trade is Congress’s priority under the 18-Point Agenda, said the Congress leader and further questioned that “What is the action taken on Majithia? While the government seeks extradition of NRIs linked to the same case. If further delayed, we will bring a resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the reports public.”

“Congress interim President stressed that Punjab Chief Minister and Navjot Singh Sidhu must work together in this matter. She has directed both the state government and Congress Party state unit to work together and not on cross purposes,” said former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat after the meeting.

Captain Amarinder Singh is in Delhi for two days beginning Wednesday. According to sources, he will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and then later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening. (ANI)