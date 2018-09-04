Explaining his move to approve the bill, he said that Punjab has been through difficult times as nearly 35,000 people have died in generated communal clashes, hence, his government said that anyone who uses religion to disturb the peace of the state will have to face the music.

The Punjab CM issued a warning to anybody who will bring communal disharmony to the state

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday banged the drums of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministerial candidacy in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and projected his overwhelming win in the elections. The Punjab CM also downplayed the hullabaloo surrounding his cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also shed light on blasphemy law that he recently implemented in the state of Punjab.

While speaking to media, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the Congress party is completely united despite the talks of a rift and right behind Rahul Gandhi. “The way things are looking in the country right now, he will hopefully be the Prime Minister after 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

He also addressed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s decision to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which continues to draw ire from the political sphere. The Punjab Chief Minister stressed that Sidhu’s visit to Pakistan was not embarrassing but apparently, he did not understand the implications.

Navjot Singh Sidhu came under fire after he was pictured hugging Pakistani Army chief General Bajwa and sitting next to Masood Khan, the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), during the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan.

Captain Amarinder Singh explained, “Going for swearing-in is fine as he is Imran’s friend. I also don’t blame him for sitting next to the PoK fellow as he would not know who PoK leader is, even I don’t know.”

“I had objected to him hugging Pakistan Army Chief. More than 300 of our Army men are killed and wounded every year by Pakistani troops, and those orders come from the Army Chief and not jawans or any young officer,” added the senior Congress leader.

Singh also talked about the blasphemy law which was recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. The law gives life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege.

Explaining his move to approve the bill, he said that Punjab has been through difficult times as nearly 35,000 people have died in generated communal clashes, hence, his government said that anyone who uses religion to disturb the peace of the state will have to face the music.

