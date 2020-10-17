“ACP Ajay Kumar kicked on the face first and I fell completely to the ground. When I was on the ground, ACP kicked me on my back and my shoulders. When I sat back up, ACP made me prostrate with my head nearly on the ground and then beat my back again. ACP also stamped my ankle,” Penkar’s complaint to the Delhi Police Commissioner said.

Ahan Joshua Penkar, a journalist working ‘The Caravan’ magazine was allegedly assaulted by police in north Delhi on Friday afternoon. It is alleged that ACP ‘kicked’ him and made him to ‘prostrate with head’ as he went to Model Town station for news reporting.

The magazine took it Twitter to elucidate the incident. ” Today afternoon, Delhi Police assaulted @thecaravanindia’s staffer Ahan Penkar while he was reporting. ACP Ajay Kumar kicked & slapped Penkar inside the Model Town station premises. Penkar repeatedly told the police that he was a journalist and prominently displayed his press ID,” the magazine wrote on its Twitter handle.

The journalist Penkar mentions that he went to the Model Town Police station to report on a protest related to an alleged rape and murder case. While he was busy reporting, Penkar alleged that he was taken inside the police station along with others. Following the incident, Penkar filed a complaint to SN Shrivastava, Delhi’s commissioner of police.

Today afternoon, Delhi Police assaulted @thecaravanindia's staffer Ahan Penkar while he was reporting. ACP Ajay Kumar kicked & slapped Penkar inside the Model Town station premises. Penkar repeatedly told the police that he was a journalist and prominently displayed his press ID.

Ahan, in his complaint also mentioned that he was ‘forced to unlock’ his phone and that photos and videos of the protest were deleted from the gallery. He further mentioned that police ‘threatened’ to register an FIR against him along with others.

Earlier in August, three journalists of ‘The Caravan’ — Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh, and a woman journalist—were allegedly beaten while reporting in Delhi. In the last three months, Ahan Joshua Penkar is the fourth journalist of The Caravan assaulted while reporting on ground.

