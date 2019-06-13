Cartoon on Bishop Franco Mullakal wins award in Kerala, triggers controversy: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Wednesday launched a protest against the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi award over its decision to honour a cartoon depicting Bishop Franco Mullakal as a rooster.

Cartoon on Bishop Franco Mullakal wins award in Kerala, triggers controversy: A massive controversy has erupted over Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s decision to hand over an award to a cartoon that allegedly insults religious symbols, reports said on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the state-run academy decided to withdraw the award after the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) expressed strong criticism against it citing that the cartoon disrespects the Christian community and was unlawful and p[rovocative in nature. The cartoon made by KK Subash denounces former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.

In the cartoon, the former bishop has been portrayed as a rooster depicting the rape charges against him. The KCBC has alleged that the cartoon portrayed priesthood in a bad light and was very offensive. In a statement released by the KCBC, it was noted that the decision to honour such a cartoon was “unfortunate and highly objectionable.”

KCBC spokesman Verghese Vallikat launched a scathing attack against the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government asking whether it was taking revenge for losing almost all the Lok Sabha seats in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2019. The council also asked the Akademi officials to tender an unconditional apology and withdraw the award immediately.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App