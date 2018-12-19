A case has been filed in a local court at Muzaffarpur of Bihar against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his remark on UP-Bihar migrants. Hours after taking oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath had said that local youth were deprived of jobs, thanks to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Political leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Bihar Giriraj Singh have condemned Kamal Nath’s remark. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said earlier such remarks used to come from Maharashtra, but now its Madhya Pradesh. Giriraj Singh said people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh contribute to the growth of this country. He further asked Kamal Nath to explain whether India is in a federal structure or not.

When asked about Kamal Nath’s scheme for people of Madha Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he the discussions will be held on this issue. The Congress unit of Bihar, however, has defended Kamal Nath’s remark, saying that he was talking about providing employment of his own state. Meanwhile, the ghost of 1984 anti-Sikh riots continues to haunt Kamal Nath. However, he has denied charges against him. After the conviction of senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, opposition parties are now demanding action against Kamal Nath.

