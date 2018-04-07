Karnataka state Election Commission flying officer on Saturday filed a complaint against Dalit leader and Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mewani for his provoking comments. In his complaint, T Jayanth alleged that Jignesh Mewani had made the remarks against PM Modi while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening.

A Karnataka state Election Commission flying officer on Saturday filed a complaint against Dalit leader and Gujarat Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jignesh Mewani for his provoking comments. The Dalit activist leader made provoking remarks saying, “when Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting.” The flying officer has filed a complaint with election commission for his provoking remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his complaint, T Jayanth alleged that Jignesh Mewani had made the remarks against PM Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188 117 and 34, police said yesterday. “You ask him what happened to the promise of 2 crore jobs every year. If he fails to give any answer then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells,” he had said.

On the whole controversy, BJP MLA CT Ravi said Mewani wants to disturb the political atmosphere of the state. “People like Mewani, Prakash Raj and others instigate the Dalits and minorities not to vote for BJP in the elections. Their agenda is to divide society based on castes and to instigate riots. With the Congress in a desperate situation, it has taken the help of Mewani and others in the elections” said BJP leader. Mewani made his remarks during his rally in Karnataka.

