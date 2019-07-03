In a viral video, the teacher from a private school in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara district is being seen threatening to kill the minor student with axe.

Social media has been full of outrage over the video in which a private school teacher from Kupwara district is being seen threatening to kill a minor student with an axe. Police have registered a case against the teacher after the video took the social media by storm with everyone demanding action against the accused teacher.

The J&K police have issued a statement giving details of the incident after the video became viral on social media. J&K police clarified that after taking cognisance of the matter, they have registered a case in Handwara under relevant sections against the accused and the legal action has been started. Witnesses and individuals having leads about the incident are also being questioned by the police.

J&K Police: Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to ground by a male, who is holding an axe in another hand & threatening to assault him with it. It seems the incident took place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam pic.twitter.com/bS4XgJATiB — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

J&K Police: Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered in Handwara under relevant sections of law. Individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned. Legal action has been initiated. https://t.co/J0ZWOTlbTG — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

The incident which is supposed to have happened at Future Education Institute Wabahat Magam has raised several questions about the safety of minor children in schools. The viral video in which the minor child is being seen crying in fear after being assaulted by the accused teacher, as well as other students sitting nearby also scared witnessing the incident raises an alarm about how such incident can be perpetrated in a school so openly.

