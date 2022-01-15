ingh Rawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chamoli district president Raghuveer Bisht and 11 others in Chamoli for violation of Section 144.

A case has been registered against state Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chamoli district president Raghuveer Bisht and 11 others in Chamoli for violation of Section 144, on complaint of flying squad constituted by the Election Commission.

According to the information, Kamal Bharti, the Gopeshwar in-charge of the Flying Squad team, had mentioned the violation of Section 188 when a meeting without permission was held on Thursday at the BJP office, Gopeshwar.

On the basis of the names given by Bharti, a case has been registered against 11 people including Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Chamoli BJP District President Raghuveer Bisht for the violation of Section 188.



On Thursday, a program was organized in the BJP office to take suggestions from the public in the letter box regarding the manifesto and vision document ahead of 2022 assembly elections.