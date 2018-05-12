India's Silicon Valley is known for staying home on the day of the election, but this time the volunteers around the city have found tempting offers to attract voters, especially young and first-time voters, to show up at polling booths and exercise their franchise. Several food joints in collaboration with NGO’s have initiated several campaigns to increase the voter turnout in the region. Many of them are offering free meals just by showing the inked- stained finger.

Bengaluru residents, especially youths have a reputation of giving a poll day a miss. But this time several organisations and food joints together have taken it upon them to change the regime and are doing their bit to encourage people, especially first-time voters to go the polling booth and cast their vote. One of them is Nisarga Grand Hotel, an eatery located on Nrupathunga Road in Sampangiram Nagar. The cafe is offering free mouth-watering dosas and coffee to first-time voters who show up with their inked fingers. Other voters will be served free filter coffee. Talking about the initiative, the hotel owner named Krishna Raj said, “We have put out a notice about this at our hotel. Considering the poor voter turnout in the city, we have come up with this idea”.

Talking more about the initiatives, Raj added, “The idea came after a group of college group of students from University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering, who were discussing elections in our hotel. During the discussions, they said their votes won’t matter, so they won’t vote. I intervened and explained how important their vote is. Then, they started pulling my leg and asked me to offer them free dosa and coffee, if they vote. I agreed to it. This is part of the ‘show your ink’ campaign started by ‘Young Indians’ in association with Confederate of Indian Industries.”

Even the popular Vasudev Adiga’s is offering free coffee to voters, provided they order something from one of its 20 outlets. “Coffee is the highest selling item at our branches. I want people to exercise their franchise and elect good representatives,” Bharat S, Head of Finance and Commission at Vasudev Adiga’s reportedly told the newspaper.

Notably, this is not the first time that food has found its way into the election in Karnataka. Earlier, free dosas in the shape of Kannada letters and requests like ‘Nanna matha nanna hakku’ (my vote, my right), ‘Ellaroo mathadana maadi’ (please all of you vote), ‘Praja prabhutva bhadrapadisi’ (strengthen the democracy) were distributed among the residents with an aim to spread awareness about elections.

