The by-polls in Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer, and for the Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan began at 8 a.m. on Monday. The fate of the 41 candidates is to be decided by the 38 lakh voters of the region. Well, the competition is going to be tougher for the Vasundhara Raje-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as the Indian National Congress (INC) is standing tall against the ruling party. The by-polls will also decide the party’s preparedness for the upcoming state elections. As the BJP is trying to control the anti-incumbency factor, the caste equations are the major players in the ongoing by-elections.

According to the reports, over two lakh voters in Ajmer have decided to vote against the ruling party as they were unable to stop the screening of ‘Padmaavat’. It has been four days since the movie release but the people of Ajmer are still upset with the film’s release. Besides this, caste factor is going to play a major role as two Yadav candidates will help to make the BJP hold a strong position in Alwar. Since the Rajput community has announced their support for the Congress in the three states; the by-polls will bring some advantage to the Congress.

Here are the 10 key facts about the ongoing Rajasthan by-polls:

The voting for the parliamentary seats of Ajmer and Alwar and the Assembly seats of Mandalgarh has begun in the morning.

Around 40 lakh voters would cast their votes in the closely fought battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In Ajmer, BJP leader Sanwarlal Jat’s son Ramswaroop Lamba is contesting against Congress’ Raghu Sharma, who is a former legislator. Similarly, Jaswant Yadav, a sitting Rajasthan Minister, is contesting from Alwar against former MP Karan Singh Yadav from Congress. Thus, it seems that the caste factor will remain prominent in the by polls.

The Election Commission has ensured that the media and public will receive a regular information about the by-poll turnouts.

According to Deputy Chief Election Officer M.M. Tiwari, the poll panel has launched a new portal RAJ&SMS which will give details on the hourly turnout of voters. There are strict instructions to serve information about the voter’s turnout in every two hours.

To avoid the confusion about the candidates with the same name, the voters are provided with the pictures of the candidates.

Around 38 lakh voters will cast their votes at over 4,000 polling booths in the three constituencies.

Thousands of security personnel are sent to the Ajmer and Alwar to ensure the smooth polling.

The by-elections assume significance as they come a year ahead of the assembly polls in 2019.