CAT 2018 result: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download their results on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2018 exam was conducted on November 25 last year in two shifts. The examination was conducted by IIM Calcutta. Candidates were eagerly waiting for results as it is one of the main examinations for admission into premier management institutions located across the country.

The qualified candidates will now be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview on the basis of cut off marks set by the exam organising authority of CAT 2018. The candidates can also check their overall percentiles through SMS messages sent by IIM Calcutta.

Candidates can get admission in various Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) and other management institutions across the country through CAT score. Candidates can check the official website of IIMCAT for more details regarding the results.

Steps to successfully check the CAT 2018 score:

Log on to the official website of IIMCAT at iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CAT 2018 result link Now you will be redirected to a new page Enter requisite details – Registration number and password Log in to the account Download the CAT 2018 result and take a print out for future reference

