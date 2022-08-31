Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI searches underway in Bolpur, Kolkata

- Advertisement -

The CBI said on Wednesday that it is conducting searches in four West Bengal locations (Bolpur and Kolkata) in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

According to authorities, the CBI is conducting a search at the home of a businessman in Bolpur, Birbhum. He is Anubrata Mondal’s key aide in the TMC Birbhum district.

The CBI Special Court sentenced Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal to 14 days in judicial prison last Thursday in the suspected livestock smuggling case.

Mondal, a close associate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested recently in connection with the 2020 cattle-smuggling case.

The special court judge said the letter warned that if Mondal “was not released his family members would be implicated in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act case with commercial quantity,” the judge’s letter read.

The arrest also sparked a spat between the BJP and the TMC. West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the CBI summons to Mondal was a “political vendetta.”

The BJP has consistently accused the TMC rule of encouraging corruption.

On September 21, 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant in connection with an illegal livestock smuggling case over the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to the CBI, Anubrata Mondal’s name came under scrutiny during the investigation of the crime.

