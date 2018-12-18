BJP MLA threatens SDM in Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur-Sikri BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary has been caught on camera bullying a senior female administrative officer in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. In the video that has now gone viral, the BJP legislator was seen involved in a heated argument with Kerawali Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh boasting his power as a legislator.

He further said the district official was working against the government

BJP MLA threatens SDM in Uttar Pradesh: Fatehpur-Sikri BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary has been caught on camera bullying a senior female administrative officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. In the video that has now gone viral, the BJP legislator was seen involved in a heated argument with Kerawali Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Garima Singh boasting his power as a legislator. He can be heard calling Garima Singh a naukar (servant). He further said the district official was working against the government.

The BJP leader threatened the district official asking the SDM that doesn’t she know he is an MLA? The video has triggered fierce reactions on social media, with people demanding stern action against the saffron party MLA.

#WATCH Agra: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh, says 'Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy?' He had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/3lfTlXAi46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

This is the power of democracy, said BJP MLA justifying his act in presence of his supporters. As the MLA kept shouting, some in the crowd heard raising slogans in support of the SDM. The MLA has defended his comment and accused the female officer of not listening to issues raised by locals. He further said he doesn’t need to apologise as he did nothing wrong. No complaint has been filed by either of the concerned persons yet.

IAS Association has condemned the act saying that threatening young IAS officers working in the field is not acceptable. The officers’ body stood firmly behind SDM Garima Singh. IAS officers across the country work under challenging circumstances and ensure Rule of Law is upheld, IAS Association said in a statement.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More