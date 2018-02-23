In yet another shameful incident, a girl was molested at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai on February 22 (Thursday). The police acted swiftly in the case after a complaint was filed against the molester following which he was arrested. The entire incident was caught on CCTV installed at the railway station.

Not a first time when such an incident has taken place at a public place when women have been molested, making it uncomfortable for them to commute alone as it always involves risk to lives. Previously in January, a 19-year-old girl was molested by an unidentified man on board the Konark Express. The train was leaving the Thane station when the incident took place. The girl tweeted about the incident immediately. According to her tweet, the molester was wearing a black hoodie. She was busy brushing her teeth at the sink near the train’s door when he touched her inappropriately. She also added that he would have pulled her down from the train if she hadn’t shouted for help. The people started gathering after her shout, which saved her from the mishappening. The girl is a resident of Nallasopara and was travelling from Bhubaneswar with her sister.

#WATCH: Girl molested at Turbhe railway station in Navi Mumbai yesterday; accused has been arrested after complaint #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kwUfFhCZZG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Prior to that, another shameful incident came to light where a woman was molested in public transport the southern part of Kerala. The lady was travelling to Pathanamthitta via Sree Devi Travels private bus when the driver started harassing her by showing her indecent vulgar signs. The lady, somehow, managed to capture the entire scenario on her mobile phone which came handy while filing an FIR at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

