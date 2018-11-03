Dayalpur robbery case: The incident, that took place on October 26 around 9.30 pm, was captured on CCTV camera and it helped the police personnel to apprehend the culprits. The robbed gold chain and the two-wheeler used in the robbery was also recovered. According to the police, the two bike-borne criminals had intercepted the woman for quite some.

Two bike-borne assailants, who robbed a middle-aged woman of her gold chain at knifepoint in Delhi’s Dayalpur area, were arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday morning. The incident, that took place on October 26 around 9.30 pm, was captured on CCTV camera and it helped the police personnel to apprehend the culprits. The robbed gold chain and the two-wheeler used in the robbery was also recovered. According to the police, the two bike-borne criminals had intercepted the woman for quite some.

The chilling CCTV footage posted by news agency ANI shows the criminals stop their bike near the woman who is walking at a lonely stretch in Dayalpuri. Suddenly, the pillion rider gets off the two-wheeler and points a knife to threaten the woman while her little kid looks perplexed and petrified by the incident.

After intense surveillance and interrogation of several people, the Delhi Police arrested the two accused identified as 20-year-old Nadeem aka Nalli and 21-year-old Faizan aka Bala. Both the accused are residents of Nehru Vihar.

#WATCH Two bike-borne men rob a woman at knifepoint in Delhi's Dayalpur (Source CCTV footage). Both the culprits were apprehended by the police and the robbed gold chain was recovered from their possession. (26/10/18) pic.twitter.com/4mr5VIdAAy — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018

