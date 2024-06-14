Caught on CCTV: UP Police Inspector Dismantles Toll Plaza Boom in Violent Outburst

A CCTV camera recorded an Inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police violently dismantling the toll plaza’s boom, forcing the vehicle out. He was seen attacking the man at the Luharli Toll Plaza on GT Road in the Kotwali Dadri region. The video has been doing the rounds on social media recently. The police are also reported to have received a report about this issue. The matter is being looked into by the police.

According to the police, the inspector was travelling from Dadri to Secunderabad on Thursday morning. The booth employees sought toll money when he arrived at the Luharli toll plaza on GT Road in the Kotwali Dadri region, after which the inspector became enraged. He reportedly stepped out of the car, and yanked out the toll boom. When the employees deployed at the toll protested against his forced action, he engaged in combat with them. Additionally, by removing the car, other cars were also rendered free of tolls. which the management and employees at the toll found objectionable.

Also read: Kolkata fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Mall

The toll manager and staff were pushed and mistreated by the Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector extensively. The CCTV camera that was placed at the toll plaza recorded this incident. The inspector then got in the car and vowed to give them a lesson. The police were notified of this event soon after. The matter is being looked into by the authorities. According to ACP Amit Pratap Singh, the inspector who misbehaved at the toll plaza has effectively been identified as Praveen Kumar.

Investigation is still going and necessary action will be taken against the accused with regards to the case of indecency at the toll plaza.

Show Full Article