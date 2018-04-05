Opposition parties called for the shutdown over failure of Central Government in constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board. While essential services in Chennai weren't hit, most of the hotels and shops remained closed in the city. Theatres have cancelled morning and afternoon shows as well. Thousands of DMK cadres led by working president MK Stalin, protested near EVR statue on Anna Salai throwing traffic out of gear on the arterial stretch.

A statewide bandh called by opposition parties led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), evoked good response from the public today. Opposition parties called for the shutdown over failure of Central Government in constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board. Traders affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai also downed their shutters in solidarity with the farmers. While essential services in Chennai weren’t hit, most of the hotels and shops remained closed in the city. Theatres have cancelled morning and afternoon shows as well.

Thousands of DMK cadres led by working president MK Stalin, protested near EVR statue on Anna Salai throwing traffic out of gear on the arterial stretch. VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan, TN Congress State President S. Thirunavukarasar, Dravida Kazhagam leader K.Veeramani participated in the protest shouting slogans against the central government. The protestors marched towards Kamaraj Salai when they were blocked by the police and detained. The Public transport services like MTC and suburban train services remained largely unaffected despite trade unions affiliated to the DMK supporting the bandh. Sources in MTC say 3000 buses are being operated since morning.

Cadres belonging to opposition parties took out procession in various parts of the state demanding setting up of the CWMB. DMK MLA Soundarrajan staged rail roko in Lalgudi railway station near Trichy. Chennai bound Pallavan Express was halted for 25 minutes. 15000 policemen have been deployed in Chennai and over one lakh policemen have been posted across the state to monitor law and order situation. DMK leader MK Stalin after being detained, tweeted, that the shutdown is successful and his party will not rest till the CWMB is formed. An all party meeting has been called by the DMK this evening at its party headquarters to deliberate on its future course of action.

