Protests have started in Tamil Nadu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. People are fuming as the Centre has failed to implement the Supreme Court order to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board. They have come out on to the streets to condemn PM Narendra Modi'visit in the state raising slogans against him.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, a massive protest by some opposition parties and pro-Tamil group along with the main opposition DMK started today. People wore black clothes and were seen carrying and hoisting black flags to protest the Modi visit raising jarring slogans, “Go back Modi”. Protests have been going on in the state regarding the Centre’s failure to set up a Cauvery Management Water Board much ahead of Modi’s visit to the state. Today people have come out onto the streets to protest his visit to the state leaving Chennai stuck in bumper-to-bumper gridlocked traffic. Keeping in mind the security concerns, a temporary helipad has been arranged for PM Modi to travel by helicopter as travelling by road could invite more protests holding up the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also be observing a day-long fast today over the opposition’s Parliament boycott.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami received Modi at the airport. Major forces have been deployed to control the situation if law and order is breached. Farmers, lawyers and actors have joined the unprecedented protest for the Cauvery cause. Earlier, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said his party would hold a black flag demonstration at Little Mount against Modi’s visit for his “betrayal” of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue. In a picture released by DMK, veteran leader M Karunanidhi was also seen wearing black clothes as a mark of protest to Modi’s visit.

Picture released by DMK of M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai where he is seen wearing black as a mark of protest against visit of PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/vMXsG8iyEM — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018

People took to social media to express their anger.

Tamil Nadu is fuming as the Central government has not implemented the order by the Supreme Court for constituting the Cauvery Water Management Board. According to the AIADMK, the protests would continue unless the government sets up the Cauvery Water Management Board. Meanwhile, the Centre has asked the Supreme Court for 3 months time citing the upcoming Karnataka elections. The Central government feels that the Cauvery issue is very sensitive to the people of Karnataka and it could lead to challenges to the law and order in the state. Following protests in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, the Indian Premier League games of home team Chennai Super Kings have been moved to Pune.

