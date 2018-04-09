The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Centre for not implementing its decision on the Cauvery dispute. The apex court also directed the NDA government at Centre that Cauvery Management Board (CMB) has to be created. The top court also directed the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to maintain peace in their states till the court finalises the scheme for implementation of its judgement.

Hearing the Tamil Nadu’s contempt petition on Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court on Monday pulled the Centre for not implementing its decision. The apex court said Centre failed to frame scheme within 6 weeks. The top court also directed the Centre to form Cauvery Water Management Board (CMB). SC also directed the Karnataka to declare the water as per decree. The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water as per government orders. Talking to NewsX, Tamil Nadu government’s law minister confirmed that the SC pulled up the Centre for not filling draft in the matter.

Criticising the Central government, the court said SC observation will be issued only after the draft is formalised. The court also asked for Centre’s clarification on Feb 16 verdict. Centre must implement decree immediately, added SC. The news agency, ANI, reported, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the NDA government, “Why didn’t you comply with the order? Unhappy with its order implementation, the court said SC can’t monitor the situation every time. Centre must draft scheme by 3rd May, on the same day Centre will file a draft scheme. We will take a call once Centre submits its draft on the issue, said Supreme Court.

Directing neighbouring south-Indian states to maintain law and order, Supreme Court said the authorities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain peace in their states till the Court finalises the scheme for implementation of its judgment. Earlier, the Centre has sought more time from SC for implementing its order, also to clarify that whether it can modify the composition of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). The Tamil film industry has been on strike for more than a month and yet, there seems to be no resolution.

