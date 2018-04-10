The security personnel have been deployed at the Chepauk Stadium to make sure that the IPL matches are played without any disruptions. The state is set to witness around seven IPL matches. This IPL season also marks the re-launch of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK is scheduled to playing against KKSR in Chennai. Rajinikanth had told reporters that he backs the ban on IPL in Chennai. He said that it would be very embarrassing for the state to celebrate IPL at the time when people are thirsty.

In wake of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match at the Indian Premier League (IPL2018) in Chennai, more than 4000 security personnel have been deployed in the state to avoid the protests following the Cauvery water dispute. The security personnel have been deployed at the Chepauk Stadium to make sure that the IPL matches are played without any disruptions. The state is set to witness around seven IPL matches. This IPL season also marks the re-launch of Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The precautions were put in place by the state authorities in wake of several protests which were called by different political parties in the state. Recently, several actors had gathered in Tamil Nadu to mark their protests against the Centre over the constitution of the Cauvery Board Management. Actors like Dhanush, Vikram, Vijay, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were also present to show their protests. Before reaching to the protesting spot, Rajinikanth had told reporters that he backs the ban on IPL in Chennai. He said that it would be very embarrassing for the state to celebrate IPL at the time when people are thirsty.

The people were also asked to boycott the IPL matches. Reports suggest that several groups have planned to stage a protest in state and in the stadium. However, the stadium authorities have taken all the required steps to avoid any violent protests during the match. The spectators are not allowed to bring black flags, mobile phones or banners into the stadium. Reports suggest that the stadium authorities have also issued warning over abusive language. On Monday, a group led by Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) chief, Velmurugan released black balloons near the stadium. Reports suggest that Karnataka had been against the construction of Cauvery Management Board as they lose the control over dams.

